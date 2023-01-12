Celebrities Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, Dead at 54

Getty

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday morning. She was 54.

According to TMZ, the singer went into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California on Thursday, where EMTs performed CPR on her before she regained a pulse.

The outlet also reported her housekeeper was the one who found her unresponsive, while her ex-husband Danny Keough started performing CPR on her until paramedics arrived and she was rushed to the hospital.

Presley is survived by her three children — including twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, and actress Riley Keough — and her mother Priscilla; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie's friends, colleagues and celebrity fans quickly began to share their remorse and stories via social media, mourning her passing.

Rita Wilson, who'd spent time with the Presleys during the promotional tour for "Elvis" alongside husband Tom Hanks, penned a lengthy and beautiful tribute, sharing that she and her husband's "hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight."

"Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie," she continued. "She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

She shared that Lisa Marie gave them a private tour of Graceland and encouraged everyone to go and listen to her music. "Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita continued. "Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much."

"I will never forget the times we spent together," wrote Donnatella Versace along a glamourous shot of Lisa Marie. "Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you 🖤."

Jennifer Tilly expressed her remorse with a tweet sharing that she had just been at Graceland on Wednesday. "So sad about Lisa Marie Presley," she wrote, sharing a story the guide told her about the late singer. "Rip sweet soul."

"I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley," tweeted Leah Remini. "She offered prayers to her mom and children, noting, "May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now."

Octavia Spencer shared her remorse, tweeting, "So sad we've lost another bright star," and sending her condolences to Presley's "loved ones and multitude of fans."

Corey Feldman shared his connection with Lisa Marie via Twitter, talking about how the "spent hours on the phone as she was divorcing [Michael Jackson]." He added, "Her son Ben was like a little brother to me, so much loss, so much tragedy in their family, my [heart] is with the Presleys."

"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry," John Travolta shared. "I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," wrote P!nk, calling Lisa Marie "one of a kind, funny as s--- smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children." She went on to add, "My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔"

