Johnny Knoxville Leaks White Lotus Season 3 Potential Location

Getty

The Jackass star said he might have to call creator Mike White after talking about the hit HBO series in a new interview

According to Johnny Knoxville, season three of "The White Lotus" could take viewers to Japan.

The 51-year-old "Jackass" star may have accidentally provided fans with a clue about the location of the next season of the hit HBO series.

In an interview with Vulture, Knoxville revealed he wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to be in “The White Lotus” for its third season when he seemingly leaked some information about the Emmy Award winning show.

"Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together," he said of the show's creator. "I think that's where the next … Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

He continued, "I might call him again as soon as this is over."

"The White Lotus" is an anthology series that follows a fresh new group of vacationers visiting different White Lotus resorts all over the world. In addition to locations, each season explores a unique theme that is used as an undercurrent within each character's arc.

The first season took place in Maui, Hawaii and explored the concept of money while the second season took place in Sicily, Italy and was centered around sex.

In a featurette following the season two finale, White opened up about potential story ideas and where "The White Lotus" could be heading next.

"The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex," he explained. "And I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The series creator also previously cited Asia as a potential location during an interview with Deadline back in October 2022.