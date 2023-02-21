Kidnapping Victim Tied to Chair with Barb Wire, Crosses 'Carved' onto Face: Police

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident," as police in Madison County, North Carolina release photos from the crime scene.

Police in Madison County, North Carolina revealed the disturbing details of a kidnapping investigation which led to the arrest of three suspects.

Sheriff Buddy Harwood posted about the case to Facebook on Monday, explaining that, on Sunday, his office responded to a report of an "unknown individual" showing up to a residence claiming they had been kidnapped.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the victim covered in cuts -- including "multiple cross symbols that had been carved onto" their face and body. After the victim was transported to the hospital, police searched the area and found the residence where the alleged crime occurred. The three suspects -- Patrick Banks, James Angel and Nicole Sawyer -- were found at the home, before police discovered both Banks and Angel had outstanding warrants for their arrests.

During the search of the home, authorities also determined the victim "had been forcibly imprisoned" in the basement.

"The victim's hands had been tied to a chair with barb wire, the victim's feet were also tied up with barb wire, the victim's chest was tied to a beam of the residence with barb wire, and the victim's mouth had been taped," said Harwood. "The victim had been punched in the head, kicked in the head, struck multiple times in the head by multiple firearms, struck multiple times with a crowbar, sliced by multiple knives causing numerous lacerations to the victim's face and hands."

He went on to call it a "horrific incident," while sharing photos of the three suspects, the chair to which the victim was allegedly tied and some of the other weapons allegedly used during the assault -- including the crowbar and knives.

24-year-old Banks -- who was already wanted for a parole violation and had a felony warrant for his arrest for cutting off a probation electronic monitoring device -- was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury with Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

19-year-old Angel -- who reportedly had a warrant for Larceny and Possession of Marijuana from another county -- was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury with Intent to Kill, First Degree Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Sawyer, 18, faces the same charges as Angel.