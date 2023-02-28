Student Who Allegedly Attacked School Employee Over Nintendo Switch to Be Charged as Adult

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

After the horrific video went viral, the victim speaks out on "misinformation" and her healing in a GoFundMe update.

The 17-year-old Florida teen accused of brutally attacking a high school employee will be charged as an adult. The student faces one felony count of aggravated battery on an elected official or education employee.

He's also being held on a $1 million bond, per FOX 35 Orlando.

The teen was arrested last Tuesday at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, FL after Flagler County School Resource Deputies responded to a report of an employee being physically attacked on campus. Surveillance footage appears to show Joan Naydich walking through the halls, before turning around, only to be pushed to the ground by a student, reportedly knocking her unconscious. He then appears to kick and punch her, as other employees attempt to restrain him.

Per the sheriff's office, the suspect -- who reportedly lives in a group home -- is about 6'6" and weighs around 270 pounds.

Warning: Disturbing video below.

"The student stated that he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class," said police after his arrest.

"The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim's aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students."

After the student's case was transferred to adult court by the Seventh Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida, Staly also said he supported the decision.

"This student is just six months shy of age 18, and it was also a brutal attack on this teacher," he told FOX 35. "Fortunately, this didn't result in a fatality. This could be a homicide we are talking about."

Naydich has since been released from the hospital, sharing an update via a GoFundMe set up by a family friend to help her "rest, heal and spend time with her kids without worrying about financial concerns."

"Overwhelmed with the idea of the long fight ahead ... your contributions are lessening that burden and I'm truly grateful!" said Naydich. "I'm hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing and disruption of everyday life that this has caused. It's touching to know that so many care."

"This certainly wasn't how I saw my son's senior year turning out for our family," added Joan, whose son is also a student at the school.

"For all you keyboard warriors, I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him," she also claimed. "From anyone that's read or heard differently, I've been told this was unfortunately misinformation."