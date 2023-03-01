Hoda Kotb TODAY Absence Due to 'Family Health Matter'

NBC

Kotb has been absent from the NBC morning show for over a week.

The TODAY show has offered an update regarding Hoda Kotb's extended absence.

On Wednesday's broadcast, Kotb's TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin shared that Kotb -- who hasn't appeared on the show over a week -- has been absent due to a "family health matter."

"We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she's been dealing with," Melvin said, before also noting Savannah Guthrie's absence. "We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah [Guthrie] back on the desk."

Kotb, 58, hasn't appeared on the live broadcast since February 17. However, she was seen in a pre-taped segment that aired on President's Day on February 20. In addition, the most recently released episode of her podcast, "Making Space," was on also on February 20. The TODAY channel podcast's episodes usually drop weekly.

Kotb -- who shares daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman --hasn't publicly spoken about her absence. However, she's been consistently posting inspirational and heartfelt quotes on her Instagram.

The TV personality last posted two day ago, sharing a photo of a small canvas that read: "Choose hope."

The post's comments section was flooded with messages from concerned fans who asked about her noticeable absence from TODAY.

TODAY addressing Kotb's absence comes just one day after her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie left the NBC morning show early on Tuesday after she tested positive for Covid-19.

During TODAY's 8 a.m. hour, Sheinelle Jones revealed the news on-air while reporting alongside her co-anchors Carson Daly and Al Roker.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones explained. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive."