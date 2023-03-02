Camila Alves McConaughey Talks 'Chaos,' Shares Footage from Flight That Dropped 4,000 Feet

Getty

Camila Alves, wife of Matthew McConaughey, shared video footage of the aftermath of severe turbulence that forced an emergency landing and sent seven to the hospital.

The Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt, Germany that made the news Thursday after it was forced into an emergency landing after suddenly dropping 4,000 feet had at least one famous passenger on board.

Camila Alves, wife of Matthew McConaughey, was on the flight Wednesday evening and managed to snag some footage of the aftermath of the extremely bumpy ride.

"On flight last night, plane dropped 4000 feet," she wrote alongside the video share on Instagram, adding, "7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She hinted that she has more footage from the frightening flight, but "to respect the privacy of those around" her, she limited what she shared. But she did offer more details about the experience.

"The plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming," she wrote. She also verified that this was the Lufthansa flight that people were seeing in the news cycle on Thursday. "Yes ... that one."

She added, "Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

Alves then praised the airport in Washington and the local Marriott for being "so kind," as well as all their efforts in getting herself and the other passengers booked on new flights.

After the flight's precipitous drop from 37,000 feet, which happened in flight over Tennessee, the plane was diverted to Washington D.C. It had originally taken off from Austin, TX, where Alves lives. At 9:12 p.m. ET, the plane safely landed per the Federal Aviation Administration, as reported by Us Weekly.

Another man who claimed his wife was on the plane shared a picture of debris on the floor of the plane. According to his Twitter post, "people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt." In his unsubstantiated post, the man claims that because the turbulence happened so quickly, the fasten seat belt lights were not on. He also wrote that lightning hit the plane.

Lufthansa told WUSA9 in a statement that "the company is currently reviewing the exact situation together with its own staff an with national and international athorities." The statement went on to add, "Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."

On Thursday, Alves was back on her way to Germany, sharing new video footage from inside the new plane to her Instagram Stories where she smirked that she'd just endured another 45 minutes of turbulence.