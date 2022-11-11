Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace

"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"

Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs.

The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck.

"Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "I am ok but… Don't fall people…don't fall…"

Camila also gave her followers a word of advice, "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!" she said. "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went. A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"

The Women of Today founder who shares children Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, with McConaughey received well-wishes from fellow celebrities in hopes of a speedy recovery.

Rita Wilson commented, "Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" while Isla Fisher reassured her, "Still looking beautiful."

Just days before her untimely injury, the model took to the social media platform to pay tribute to the "Sing 2" actor's 53rd birthday.

"On the way…Two lands came together from far away…Another trip around the Sun…what a blessing you are to us… @officiallymcconaughey," Camila gushed in her caption. "Birthday day."

Back in 2016 McConaughey revealed that he fell in love at first sight when he met Alves at a Los Angeles club.

"Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," he told People. "My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn't say 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?' As l was trying to get that's attention across the room, I went in my head, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did."