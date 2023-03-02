Child's Video Call Leads Cops to 'Horrific' Murder Scene; Four Dead Including Suspect's Teen Daughter

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Domenico Gigante is accused of murdering his own 15-year-old daughter and three others, after allegedly telling his roommate, "I guess I am going to go over there and kill them all."

Cops responded to a quadruple murder in Florida this week, after a child in the same residence called a relative over FaceTime from what cops are now calling an "extremely horrific" crime scene.

Around 1:55am on Wednesday morning, police received a 9-1-1 call from someone who had been contacted by one of two young brothers inside the home of a homicide. According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the child contacted this person -- who was reportedly a relative -- via a video call, like FaceTime, and "told the reportee what had taken place, what they had seen at the house." According to court records, he said both his parents were dead.

Concerned for the child's safety, the reportee "raced to the scene" and kept the child on video the entire time, before then calling 9-1-1 themself after making sure the kids were okay. Per cops, the two children are ages 6 and 9.

When police arrived they found four victims, all deceased.

They were later identified as 15-year-old Kiara Terwilliger, her mother Constance Terwilliger, 35, Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Watson, 36. The teenager was the biological daughter of suspect, Domenico Gigante, who also previously had a relationship with Constance.

Ivey called Gigante "an extremely violent individual with an extremely violent past dating back as far as 2005," adding that he "should have never been on our streets where he could take the lives of this entire family." Per Ivey, Gigante had previous arrests for battery and cruelty to animals. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with four counts first-degree premeditated murder; he's being held without bond.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Gigante was arrested after police notified him of his daughter's death.

The man's roommate reportedly told police Gigante exclaimed, "I guess I am going to go over there and kill them all" while voicing his frustrations with his daughter and her family ... and later admitted to the roommate he shot his daughter three times after the police notification. He was also allegedly seen on surveillance video arriving to the home, before gunfire and screams were heard. He is said to have then left the residence and returned home.