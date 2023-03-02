Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested For Stalking Days After Ex Mackenzie's Divorce Filing

Instagram/MTV

Ryan was previously arrested last month after allegedly breaking an order of protection granted to Mackenzie, who reportedly filed for divorce from the reality star on Monday.

"Teen Mom" alum Ryan Edwards has been arrested for the second time in two months.

According to a press release shared by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the reality star was arrested on Wednesday for stalking and violating an order of protection.

The news comes in the wake of Mackenzie's divorce filing. Per Us Weekly, the 26-year-old filed for divorce on Monday after six years of marriage. She was also granted a restraining order in addition to temporary custody of their two kids: Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2.

Last month, Ryan was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after allegedly breaking an order of protection granted to Mackenzie. He is said to have shared revealing pictures of her online and accused her of infidelity.

According to a press release via the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, the 35-year-old violated the order by speaking with her father after it was issued. The Sheriff's Office also found he had an active warrant for harassment -- with Mackenzie listed as the victim -- before they arrested him at his place of employment.

Ryan was found "to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics" when he was arrested.

In total, he was booked on harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and the order of protection violation.

The MTV star has faced a series of legal troubles over the years, including arrests for theft of services, heroin possession and violating terms of his probation. He's also struggled with substance abuse.

Ryan and his now-estranged wife Mackenzie memorialized their relationship on the "Teen Mom" series from 2009 to 2021. In 2016, the couple got engaged and tied the knot five months later in 2017. The former couple welcomed their son Jagger in 2018 and their daughter Stella in 2020.