Kyle Richards On Where She Stands with Lisa Rinna After Her RHOBH Exit

Kyle's "RHOBH" co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne, also shared their thoughts on filming the Bravo series without Rinna.

While appearing on an Amazon Live video stream on Wednesday, the Bravo star revealed where she stands with Rinna following last season's drama and the latter's departure from "RHOBH."

When a fan asked Kyle, 54, if she still speaks to Rinna, 59, she said, "We were having some issues before. Obviously, you guys may know that." The "Halloween" star appeared to allude to her fallout with Rinna, who had been put in the middle of Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton last season.

"I texted her when I found out that she wasn't coming back and, you know, like I said, unfortunately, we had that issue," Kyle said. "But we'll get past all that."

The reality star said she's doing "fine," adding that she's "just moving on from everything, and I had to put all that behind me, honestly." As for filming the show without Rinna, Kyle said, "She brought a lot to the show ... and she'll be missed."

In January, Rinna confirmed she was leaving "RHOBH" after eight years of attention-grabbing drama and headlines.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said in a statement to People, "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

In case you somehow missed it all, during Season 12 of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna was involved in the now-infamous drama with Kyle's sister, Kathy, after she accused Kathy of spewing some pretty vile comments about both her sister and the rest of the cast during a drunken rant in Aspen. While Kathy apologized to her sister and Kyle seemed ready to move on, neither Rinna nor co-star Erika Jayne would drop the subject -- and it really blew up during the show's reunion.

Meanwhile, in addition to Kyle, both Erika and fellow "RHOBH" Housewife Garcelle Beauvais shared their thoughts on filming the Bravo show without Rinna in separate interviews this week.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women in Music celebration on Wednesday, Erika opened up about Rinna's absence, noting that "the show goes on."

"You know, I miss my friend. I do. But I know that she's off doing great things," she said. "She's going to be missed."

"But hey, the show goes on and we're going to have a great season. We've been together as a group three times and so far, so good," Erika continued, adding, "But that doesn't mean it will hold for long."

Beauvais expressed more cryptic sentiments about Rinna's departure during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Sherri Shepherd Show,"

"I’m good. I'm good … period," she said of her co-star's exit.