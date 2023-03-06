Matthew Lawrence Plans on Having Baby with TLC's Chilli

Getty

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas have babies on their minds!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 43-year-old "Boy Meets World" alum opened up about his new relationship with the TLC star and their plans to start a family.

When asked if the two see children in their future, Lawrence confirmed, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he continued. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

"It was just real friendship, you know, for like five or six months, just talking on the phone long distance, like, getting to know each other, see each other here and there," Matthew said of the start of their romance.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed in Hawaii in August; they later confirmed their relationship via Chilli's rep.

Their confirmation came just over three months after Lawrence and his ex-wife Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after three years of marriage.

Chilli already shares 25-year-old son Tron with her ex Dallas Austin.

According to the "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor, the two share many core values that have allowed them to connect on a deeper level.

"She's just got, you know, her morals and her values, the way she treats her family. She loves my family, so important. We get along," he explained. "It's weird, you know, we have similar upbringings. We have similar families. There are similarities that you wouldn't necessarily think between us and it really works."

In fact, Lawrence and Chilli have met each other’s families, including Tron who Matthew calls, "so cool."