Jason Sudeikis Confirms Ted Lasso Season 3 is 'The End'

Getty

He called viewers "kind" for considering multiple seasons and new iterations of the beloved show.

Jason Sudeikis says it's hard to say goodbye to "Ted Lasso."

In an interview with Deadline, the 47-year-old actor revealed he is sticking to his original intention to end his Emmy winning Apple TV series with the third season.

Sudeikis said that while fans may want more, the upcoming episodes wrapped up the comedy series in way he hopes they accept and understand.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis explained. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it's flattering."

He continued: "Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

According to the star, there have been talks of potential spin-offs and Sudeikis' co-creators Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly are open to the idea.

"Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he said.

Sudeikis reiterated his amazement towards fans' reception of Ted Lasso, "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do."

"You never know what's gonna happen when you make things," the actor admitted. "The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."