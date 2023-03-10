Courteney Cox's Biggest Beauty Regret Is Getting Facial Fillers

Getty

"Scream VI" star Courteney Cox says friends warned her about overdoing it with fillers, but she wasn't able to see how it looked "to the outside person."

Courteney Cox has always been a Hollywood beauty, but she hasn't always been a completely natural one. When asked about her biggest beauty regret, the "Scream VI" star immediately said, "fillers."

The 58-year-old admitted on the "Gloss Angeles" beauty podcast that she went a little overboard with the treatment, calling it a "domino effect." The trick -- or the problem, as the case may be -- was that the change is incremental.

"You don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself," Cox said of the subtle changes between treatments. "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good.' You don't realize what it looks like to the outside person."

Like many women in and out of the spotlight, Cox admitted that she used to worry about getting older even when she was still young, calling it a "bummer" and "waste of time." "I think I messed up a lot," she conceded.

"I look at pictures of me when I thought I looked OK, and I can't believe it," Cox marveled. She said she'd even considered putting up side-by-side shots of her with and without the treatment, captioning it, "Oh, this is what my friend was talking about." Cox said her publicist nixed the idea.

"When someone is talking to you [about fillers] and saying, 'Babe, I don't know,' then you're like 'What?' I didn't do anything here and nothing there,' and you don't realize that probably floated down," she added.

Back in 2017, Cox first revealed that she'd dissolved all the fillers in her face, admitting then that she has a hard time getting older. "Luckily I was able to reverse most of that, and now I'm actually just older," she told "Gloss Angeles."

In fact, she said she's come to enjoy the process of aging, feeling that she's now "more prepared for everything in life." She's even streamlined her beauty routine, going for a "less is more" approach, opting for a cleaner, more natural look.

That's not to say she doesn't have a beauty regiment. You can check out how she achieves her fresh-faced look below.