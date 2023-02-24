Courteney Cox Transforms Into a 'Gen Z Girl' In Hilarious Makeover Video

"Am I slaying this right?" the "Friends" alum captioned the clip.
As the kids say, Courteney Cox understood the assignment.
On Wednesday, the 58-year-old actress shared a hilarious video of herself undergoing a "Gen Z girl" makeover on Instagram, and the end result was amazing -- no cap.
In the clip, Cox can be seen looking at photos on Pinterest that featured young women modeling trending beauty looks.
"Look at these Gen Z girls ... so cute," she said, referring to the social media-loving generation born from 1997 to 2012.
After seeing a photo that caught her eye, Cox said, "I want to do that." Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit, "Unholy," -- which first blew up on TikTok -- then started playing as Cox began her transformation.
The "Friends" alum kicked everything off with makeup, creating a glowy, yet sultry look. She applied glittery eyeshadow to her eyes, and added a black, winged liner. Cox then threw on a nude lip liner, in addition to what appeared to be a highlighter to her face.
As for her hair, the "Scream" actress styled her long, dark locks into high pigtails with bubble braids. She left two front pieces out -- a popular trend -- which she curled with a curling iron.
Cox then ran to her closet to pick out some Gen Z-like attire -- and she delivered. The "Cougar Town" star paired baggy, low-rise jeans with a crochet, cut-out crop top, and rocked a blue-and-black tie-dye oversized zip-up hoodie.
Cox then revealed her completed look, posing in slow motion for the camera. The star even threw up a peace sign as she pretended to take a selfie on her phone.
The music immediately stopped as someone off-camera asked, "Court?" to which she replied, "Oh s---! He's home!"
In the post's caption, Cox threw in a popular Gen Z phrase, writing, "Am I slaying this right?"
Celebrities and fans alike took to the comments section to react to Cox's video.
Lindsay Lohan sent a series of comments, writing, "😍😍😍😂😂😂👏👏👏."
Mira Sorvino wrote, "Those abs!," while Arielle Vandenberg commented, "SLAAAAAAY."
One fan referenced a line from a "Friends" episode where Joey Tribbani (Matt LeBlanc) tries dressing up as a 19-year-old. "That’s whack!" the user wrote, before joking, "On a scale of 1-10, you are definitely 19! 😂😂😂"
Meanwhile, many users sent Cox compliments in the comments section.
"Omg!! Seriously how are you over 50?? You look amazing!!!!" a person wrote.
"i know this is supossed to be a joke but you look so stunning!! HAHA 🤍" another added.