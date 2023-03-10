Emily Ratajkowski Says She Was Not OK 'For a Long Time' Before Divorce

Getty

The "My Body" author claimed she even tried taking antidepressants to make herself happy in her marriage to Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her mental health leading up to her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

During an appearance on the "Going Mental" podcast, the 31-year-old model opened up about her decision to separate from her former husband of four years and how she didn’t have the strength to leave earlier.

"I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," Ratajkowski admitted. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK."

The "I Feel Pretty" actress, who shares her two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo with Bear-McClard, revealed she tried "everything" to make herself happy in her relationship.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify episode.

"I tried to take antidepressants," she continued. "I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing."

Ratajkowski also shared her two cents on society’s stance on marriage and how it pressures people to find one person they'll be with for the rest of their lives.

"Every piece of media we consume from the second we are born is basically this idea of finding a partner that completes and validates you," she said, and shared that she believed it made it harder for her to leave. "Plus, I had just had a child, so I really wanted to have that family, so it was especially hard for me to totally walk away."

Without revealing the incident that became her last straw, Ratajkowski claimed the experience gave her the push she needed to file.

"For me, it was so clear and then it just became clearer and clearer and clearer, which was good, which was clarifying," she said.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2018 and split four years later.

Emily has most recently been spotted with comedians Eric Andre and Pete Davidson, and while she could live without photographers crashing her dates, the model said she’s enjoying life back on the single scene.