Caroline Manzo Speaks Out On RHUGT Exit After Alleged Brandi Glanville Incident

The RHONJ alum made it clear Ultimate Girls Trip didn't wind up being a positive experience.

During a recent appearance on "New York Live," the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum offered her first comments surrounding the on-set drama, in which Glanville allegedly crossed a line while filming the upcoming season of "RHUGT" with Manzo.

"I can't say much -- only because it's not good for my headspace -- but it took a lot for me to go back there," said Caroline, who appeared on five seasons of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" before leaving the franchise in 2013.

Following her hiatus, Manzo, 50, said she went into Season 4 of "RHUGT," a Peacock spinoff series, with the "best of intentions" and "the highest of hopes to do something fun."

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way," she continued, adding that she "came home early."

"At this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it, so I'd rather not," Caroline said, "But I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs, and there'll be a lot said then."

When New York Live's Sara Gore suggested that her experience on "RHUGT" "didn't turn out to be the positive experience" she hoped it would be, Manzo confirmed, "It didn't. It didn't."

Caroline didn't elaborate any further.

Both Manzo and Glanville left "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in January after an alleged incident during filming sparked an investigation. They both exited the series as stories came out in the press alleging Brandi kept giving Caroline "unwanted" kisses, before it "escalated" from there.

Per People, Glanville was removed by production, before Manzo later decided to leave on her own -- though neither party addressed the alleged incident themselves at the time.

Late last month, Brandi spoke out on the allegations or the first time, stressing that she "vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

After Glanville was reportedly barred from participating in a reunion special for "The Traitors" due to an ongoing investigation by production, her rep issued a statement saying she "Wanted nothing more than to attend" the reunion, calling it "one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."