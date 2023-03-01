Brandi Glanville 'Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing' In Alleged RHUGT Incident with Caroline Manzo

Getty

Both Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo abruptly left RHUGT early last month, after an alleged incident during filming sparked an investigation.

Brandi Glanville is speaking out on allegations she crossed a line while filming an upcoming season of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" with Caroline Manzo.

Both women left the show in January, as stories came out in the press alleging Glanville kept giving Manzo "unwanted" kisses, before it "escalated" from there. Per People, Glanville was removed by production, before Manzo later decided to leave on her own -- though neither party addressed the alleged incident themselves, until now.

After Glanville was reportedly barred from participating in a reunion special for "The Traitors" due to an ongoing investigation by production, her rep issued a statement saying she "Wanted nothing more than to attend" the reunion, calling it "one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

At the time of the incident, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media told PEOPLE in a statement: "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Before today, only Peacock and Shed Media had sounded off on the issue.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action," they said at the time.

Brandi, meanwhile, appeared to address some of the reports about her last month -- by tweeting out, "Check your sources people!!!! 💩"