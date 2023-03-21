Man Skinny-Dipping with Ariana Madix in Vanderpump Rules Trailer Speaks Out

Bravo / TikTok / Getty

"It's me, hi. I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana, and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up," joked the man, whose name is Brett Kenyon.

"Vanderpump Rules" fans who may be dying to know the identity of the man who went skinny-dipping with Ariana Madix -- as shown in the explosive mid-season trailer -- are now in luck.

The clip, which Bravo released on Monday, features footage of Ariana and a man laughing while swimming naked in a pool. And the man has now revealed himself as Brett Kenyon -- and he wants everyone to know that he's not straight.

Brett spoke out in a TikTok video he shared on Monday.

"It's me, hi. I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana, and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up," he said, adding, "Make sure you guys support my friend’s show on Wednesdays on Bravo called 'Vanderpump Rules' if you've never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past 10 years."

Kenyon responded to some fans who reacted in the comments section of the video. After one user quoted him, writing, "'It’s me…and I am gay' lol," Brett replied, "😂😂😂 But in case anyone is wondering … I can totally play straight if anyone wants to cast me on a scripted series 😂😂."

Kenyon also posted about the "Vanderpump Rules" trailer on his Instagram Stories, poking fun at how he appeared in the edit.

"The way the trailer makes me look like I'm straight is the funniest thing ever," he quipped.

Meanwhile, the Season 10 mid-season tease gave fans their first glimpse at footage filmed after Tom Sandoval's now-infamous affair with Raquel Leviss went public.

While the trailer starts with more of the Tom Schwartz-Raquel flirtation, the trailer shifts focus to Sandoval and Ariana. He's seen talking about only "having sex four times a year," as she seemingly shuts down suggestion of an open relationship by saying, "I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger."

We then see Scheana Shay saying, "This is a full-blown love affair" -- presumably referring to Scandoval -- before Sandoval seemingly tells Ariana, "I wish we both would have tried harder."

"You don't deserve one f---ing tear of mine," Madix then exclaims, before she's later seen screaming at someone. Tom, meanwhile, says, "You don't know what's going on between us," before Raquel adds, "I don't f---ing regret our relationship."

Following shots of more tears and shouting, Sandoval asks Ariana if she wants anything. Her cold response: "For you to die."

Earlier this month, TMZ broke the news that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss.

Sources also told the outlet that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on for months.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix.