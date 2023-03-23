Read Handwritten Letter Teen Killer Aiden Fucci Wrote to Victim's Family

FOX30/News4JAX

The boy's parents and grandparents also wrote letters to the judge and the family of slain 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey ahead of sentencing.

In an attempt to sway the judge into giving admitted-killer Aiden Fucci a lighter sentence, the 16-year-old teen himself, as well as his parents and grandmother all crafted statements begging for leniency.

News4Jax in Florida obtained the letters filed by Fucci's defense team ahead of his sentencing hearings this week. In them, Fucci addresses the family of his victim, Tristyn Bailey, as well as his own parents and the community at large.

In a hand-written letter to the judge dated March 12, 2023, he began, "My name is Aiden Fucci, I am 16 years old."

"First off I want to say that I'm sorry. I'm sorry for all the pain I caused to the Baily [sic] family. I sorry to the friends, brothers, sisters, mom, dad and any other family relatives. I'm sorry that you didn't get to know her that long. You did not have any long relationships with Tristen [sic] and for that I'm sorry," he wrote.

"For the community, I'm sorry I brought all this pain on everybody and I'm sorry and I know my apology will not fix anything or bring her back but I hope it help in some way," he continued, before then addressing his father.

"And for my dad, I'm sorry that he had a bad spot in his work because of me. I miss being outdoors with my dad and brothers. I miss the fun we had like four-wheeling, paint-balling, going on the long car trips ... Dad your [sic] special because you made fun out of nothing. Love you."

To his mom, he said he felt bad she had to move "people were sending threats to the house and my family ... and that my little brother and sister had to change schools because of me." He added, "Mom now I miss your lemon paper chicken. I miss your hugs. I miss you. The longer I'm in here, the more I forget, the more memories I lose. I'll never forget you love me."

View the full letter below:

Also included was a statement from Aiden's father, Jason, dated February 22, 2023.

"There are no words to right this wrong. Those words don't exist in this situation. All we can do is express the absolute sorrow we feel within ourselves as parents and for everyone impacted by what occurred," he wrote. "Aiden truly is a kind and caring boy who has the love and support of an entire community of family ... this tragedy blindsided all of us."

After noting many "positive and happy memories" he has of his son, he concluded the message by asking for the court's "compassion and mercy" in sentencing.

Aiden's mother wrote a message as well, in which she said she grieves "for the devastating loss of Tristyn, I grieve for the subsequent arrest of my son and I grieve for the irreparable agony inflicted on the Bailey family, as well as all other friends and families effected. Most of all, however, I grieve for Stacy Bailey as a mother."

She too asked the judge to "show Aiden mercy" and added, "he is not beyond saving."

Crystal also wrote a letter directly to the Bailey family, saying that while she has never met them before she wanted to "express my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of your daughter." Promising to think of Tristyn "every day for the rest of my life," she added that she understands her son "robbed" them of seeing their daughter's future. "As his mother, I cannot and have never stopped loving Aiden, but I understand that my love for him cannot change what has happened."

She concluded: "I understand your family is forever scarred, but I also wanted you to know that we grieve with you. My prayers go out to you and your family."

The boy's grandmother also said she knew there was still "some good in Aiden," but couldn't comprehend "what [built up] in him to make him want to do something so terrible. She shared her belief that with proper counseling and therapy "he can be rehabilitated." To the judge, she added, "Please don't take him out of our lives forever."

Fucci was just 14 when his classmate was killed on Mother's Day 2021. The teenage victim was stabbed 114 times, with 49 defensive stab wounds to the hands, arms and head. The tip of a knife used to attack her broke off and was "located by the medical examiner in the scalp" of the victim.

The teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February. He faces at least 40 years in prison; because he was a minor at the time of the crime he's not eligible for the death penalty.