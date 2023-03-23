Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Trailer Teases King George Romance, Scandal and Drama

Netflix / YouTube

The Netflix series -- which is a prequel to "Bridgerton" -- follows Charlotte's "rise to prominence and power" and how her marriage to George "sparked both a great love story and a societal shift."

"Bridgerton" fans, rejoice -- Netflix has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated "Bridgerton" prequel series, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

On Thursday, the streamer dropped the first full-length trailer for the six-episode series, which tells Queen Charlotte's origin story, and details her romance and marriage to King George, taking place many years before the events of "Bridgerton."

Per Netflix, the series is "centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power" and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton.'"

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" stars both Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio as older and younger versions of the titular royal, respectively, and introduces Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury. Meanwhile, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their "Bridgerton" roles as Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The trailer begins with Amarteifio's Charlotte preparing for her arranged marriage to King George (Mylchreest), and adjusting to her life as a royal. While Charlotte seems apprehensive at first, she and George ultimately fall in love, with the trailer showing footage of their whirlwind romance, including steamy love scenes. It is a "Bridgerton" spinoff, after all.

"You are breathtaking. You break rules, cause scandal," George tells Charlotte, adding that she's "the most royal person [he's] ever known."

"It is you and me," Charlotte says at another point. "Together."

However, as shown in the trailer, Charlotte and George face challenges in their marriage as there is seemingly a secret that comes between them. Amid their romance, Charlotte also navigates the power dynamics and politics of the country in her new role as queen.

Meanwhile, per the footage, the series will also detail how Charlotte's friendship with Lady Agatha Danbury first came to be.

Watch the trailer for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," above.

Unlike the "Bridgerton" series, "Queen Charlotte" isn't based on one of Julia Quinn's books -- well, it wasn't initially. Last month, it was announced that Quinn and series showrunner Shonda Rhimes collaborated to write a novel inspired by the upcoming series.