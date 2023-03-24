How Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacted After 'Confrontational' Reunion Taping

Instagram

Ariana Madix was spotted booing Raquel Leviss, Andy called it "emotional" and Lala Kent was ready to "crawl into a hole and sob and scream."

Just a few weeks after Ariana Madix split from her boyfriend Tom Sandoval of nine years after discovering his seven month affair with Raquel Leviss, the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" sat down to film their highly-anticipated reunion special.

The group sat down together on Thursday, filming in two different groups to separate Kent from Scheana Shay, who legally can't be within 100 yards of Leviss thanks to a restraining order. While most of them didn't post much as cameras rolled, many of the cast turned to social media after they wrapped filming.

The only one to share some footage while recording the reunion itself was Andy Cohen, who shared a video with Lisa Vanderpump -- teasing how there will be no stone left unturned by flashing a huge stack of questions the moderator was preparing to ask.

"It might be a sleepover," Vanderpump quipped, noting the material the special was intending to cover. Cohen also shared a coy video on his Instagram Story that teased Madix's show stopping outfit that will make her ex's "eyes bleed."

"Ariana, is it safe to say you're wearing a revenge dress today?" the 54-year-old asked slyly, to which the newly single reality star replied off camera, "I think it certainly looks that way, huh?"

Vanderpump commented on the spicy nature of Ariana's unseen dress too, adding, "I think it's half a revenge dress. Look at it."

Following the taping, the "Watch What Happens Live" host posted another clip to his Story where he called the reunion "really confrontational" and "really emotional."

"Nothing was left unsaid and I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel," the Bravo mogul said, while sporting a "Something About Her" t-shirt.

Cohen wasn't the only one who was feeling the effects of the emotional reunion.

Ariana, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay headed out to the bar following the taping. Doute posted a video of her former co-stars sharing a drink with the caption, "I love you girls and I'm so f---ing proud of you. #teamariana."

In her subsequent post, the 40-year-old told fans she needed to "decompress" after returning home.

"You guys, it wasn't even my reunion and I am feeling all of the feels. And I saw some of my girls and holy s---," she sighed before sharing her nighttime routine. "Anyways, I need to decompress."

Scheana shared Doute's sentiments and showed her support for Madix on her own Instagram Story. Shay and Madix held matching espresso martinis as the 37-year-old declared, "We did it," before telling Ariana "love you" and sharing a kiss.

Also present at the festivities was former costar Dayna Kathan, who shared video to her Story showing the entire group -- including a very enthusiastic Ariana -- booing the television inside the bar as video of Raquel was shown on the screen.

Like her "Vanderpump Rules" castmates, Lala Kent called it the "most exhausting reunion I've ever done in my life" and claimed she needed to sage her house and pray before heading to bed.

"I'm drained, I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I'm happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just regroup," she continued. "Maybe sage and pray and palo santo."