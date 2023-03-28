The Bachelor's Zach Shallcross Engaged to Kaity Biggar, Runner-Up Gabi Elnicki Heartbroken

ABC

"The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve," Zach told Kaity, before he popped the question.

"The Bachelor" lead Zach Shallcross is engaged to Kaity Biggar!

During Monday night's Season 27 finale, the 26-year-old gave his final rose to Kaity, and popped the question. She, of course, accepted.

However, in typical "Bachelor" fashion, the finale didn't go down without its fair share of drama as runner-up Gabi Elnicki was left devastated and heartbroken, even though she said she had a "gut feeling" Zach was going to choose Kaity.

When Gabi arrived at the beach to meet Zach, she told host Jesse Palmer, "I think I just know what's about to happen."

"I have a gut feeling and, I think if it were me, I'd know it was me," she said sadly in a voice-over.

When she reached Zach, she quickly learned that her gut was right.

"Falling in love with you has made me a better man. But ...," Zach said, before Gabi interrupted him. "You don't have to say it. I don't want to hear it."

"I'm sorry," Zach said, attempting to continue. Gabi -- now in tears -- asked him to stop, but Zach continued. "You deserve a man that picks you first every day," he said. "I'm sorry."

"It's fine," Gabi told him. "I knew it was coming. I've known it was coming. What I don't know is why you wouldn't tell me when you knew."

While Zach claimed he made the decision the night prior, Gabi said he's "known."

"I'll be okay. I'll be okay. I want you to be happy," she told Zach. "Kaity's a really special person and she's really lucky, so good luck."

As Zach walked Gabi to the van, he attempted to apologize again, but Gabi stopped him.

"This is heartbreaking and I don't want an apology," she said. "I don't want you to feel guilty. I knew what I was getting myself into and I thank you for all that you have shown me, truly, from the bottom of my heart. I do thank you for that."

After she got into the van and said goodbye to Zach, she let her tears fall. "That was f---ing humiliating," Gabi said. "I've been strung along now this entire f---ing time, for what?"

"What really pisses me off is, I f---ing knew," she added.

Zach, for his part, broke down in tears as he watched the car drive away.

Meanwhile, Zach's proposal to Kaity was full of tears -- but happy tears.

As the two held hands, Kaity and Zach poured their hearts out to one another.

"I built my walls up so high that I couldn't see past them," Kaity told him. "And then you stepped into my life. And Zach, every moment I've spent with you, my walls came crumbling down. With every kiss, with every laugh and with every 'hello, hello,' I'm so in love with you and so crazy about you and I want to spent the rest of my life with you. And honestly, if it's not you, it's not anyone."

Zach then told her, "I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you because Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. And I can't, it's like, you are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve. I love you so much. I love you with all my heart and you're the face that I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you."

"Kaity, I want to be with you forever," he added. "My heart is like beating through my chest right now."

The two shared a kiss, before Zach then got on one knee and popped the question. "Will you marry me?" he asked to which Kaity replied without hesitation, "Absolutely."

The couple kissed once more and gushed over one another. Kaity showed off her ring, and Kaity accepted Zach's final rose.

Meanwhile, as for when the newly-engaged couple will get married, Zach said they're "thinking about 2025" for a wedding.

In an interview with People, Zach and Kaity spoke about their new lives together, with the former sharing that they aren't in any "rush" to tie the knot.

"Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go," Zach said. "There's no rush."

Kaity added in agreement, "We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush? "It doesn't."

The two revealed they are going to be living in Austin, where Zach called home before he was on "The Bachelor."

"I've been itching to get back," he told People. "With filming, it's kept me in L.A. and California -- it's cool and all, but it's no Austin. I can't wait to spend [time] with Kaity and just be out in public."

Meanwhile, Kaity said she's looking forward to having a "normal life" with Zach as they've had to hide their romance until the finale aired.

"We were quite isolated -- we can't go to a coffee shop, can't go to a restaurant or anything like that," she explained. "We've seen each other quite a few times and we get these happy couple weekends. I've never gotten sick of him, so it's been great. All I want is more time with him. When he gets to Austin, we're just going to try and live this normal life that we've been wanting to for so long. We're super excited."

The pair also have plans to have kids in the future, with Zach saying that they plan to be "married with some little ones running around -- maybe one, maybe two."