Adam Sandler Doesn't Like How Jennifer Aniston Kisses

Getty

Despite co-starring in various different projects over the years, Adam Sandler claims that Jennifer Aniston's on-screen kisses haven't gotten any better.

While promoting their upcoming movie "Murder Mystery 2," the 56-year-old "Grown Ups" star playfully recalled how their kissing scenes didn't go too well while filming the first "Murder Mystery" movie back in 2019.

The duo told USA Today that Aniston initially asked Sandler to apply oil to his beard ahead of their scenes after their first take in order to make his facial hair softer for when the two locked lips. During their second go-around, Sandler claimed he reprimanded the "Friends" alum for coming in with a "big wide mouth."

"'For God's sake, keep your mouth closed,'" the "Uncut Gems" actor recalled. "It was so wide! Every time, she'd come with a big, wide mouth, and I'd be like, 'Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?'"

Aside from their on-screen kisses, Sandler also remembered a few blows he suffered at the hands of the "Morning Show" actress while filming their new movie.

"Jennifer kicked me in the ribs one take," the "50 First Dates" star revealed to which Aniston replied, "All accidents!"

The longtime friends have been known to get their jabs in from time to time.

Earlier this week, Aniston revealed that their playful banter also extends to her love life, claiming that Sandler's friendly advice often includes some ribbing about her relationships during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Well, if I get anything from him, it's 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston said, while imitating Sandler's trademark vocal inflection. "'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'"

While Sandler may give Jennifer some flack about her dating habits, the actress revealed she often roasts the actor about his fashion choices.

Aniston may describe Sandler as fashion-challenged, but after the actor was named as a Vogue "style icon" back in 2021, the actress said she no longer has any defense when it comes to getting Sandler to dress better.