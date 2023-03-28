Drew Barrymore Has 'First Perimenopause Hot Flash' While Interviewing Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Youtube

Drew Barrymore was in for a surprise when she experienced her first hot flash live with her friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler!

On Monday's episode of the "Drew Barrymore Show," the 48-year-old daytime television host felt one of the side effects of getting older when she suddenly broke out in a sweat while speaking to her guests for their promotional appearance for "Murder Mystery 2."

"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes," Barrymore explained as she quickly removed her blazer and fanned herself. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!"

"Oh, I feel so honored," Aniston laughed as she helped the "50 First Dates" star remove her clothes and readjusted her mic. Barrymore asked, "I'm so sorry, do you feel this? Or maybe I'm just that excited," as the "Friends" star declared, "Internal heat!"

"Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented," the "Charlie's Angels" actress quipped.

Barrymore has been open about her experiences with both menopause and perimenopause -- and, earlier this month, shared some of her symptoms during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

According to the Mayo Clinic, perimenopause means "around menopause" and refers to the time when a body is moving towards its natural transition to menopause, marking the end of a woman's ability to reproduce.

"I realized that I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks," Barrymore explained. "One doctor also just told me this could last, in the worst case scenario, 10 years. And I was like, I will never make it 10 years like this!"

Though women can feel a variety of symptoms, King revealed she struggled most with hot flashes.