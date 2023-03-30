Lionel Richie Says Nicole Richie and Drew Barrymore's Wilder Years 'Almost Killed Me'

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean/Getty

"I'm so glad you got it out of your system," the icon said before recalling how he'd field phone calls from the Sheriff's department.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter reflected on his eldest daughter and the "Charlie's Angels" alum's crazy shenanigans together back in the day during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," airing Thursday. Calling the combination of both women "one big ham sandwich," Richie joked that he almost died of stress and worry after the two longtime friends would get a little too wild in their younger years.

Speaking of her friendship with the "Simple Life" star and how they've matured, Barrymore said, "Nicole and I have grown up in and around each other, we've known each other for years. We're dear friends, we're a part of this little girl wolf pack and I think Nicole and I have figured out how to have so much fun and then like pull it together and be really good moms."

"I don't even know how that happened. You know as parents you go, 'This is gonna be a disaster,'" the "Hello" singer said, before referencing some of the trouble his daughter would get into with Paris Hilton. "Because Nicole and Paris, let's talk about it, when they started out, I mean if I lived through that I can live through anything!"

"I think also like we got it all out of our systems," said Barrymore, as Richie shared what it was like for him being a dad at the time. "So let me give you my side of the story, you all almost killed me," he said, "I'm so glad you got it out of your system. I almost cut my system off. I almost lost consciousness."

"Some nights I would get a phone call, 'Uh Mr. Richie this is the sheriff of so and so country. We have Nicole here,' and I'm thinking to myself, 'What did she do now?'" he continued. "'Well she went down the wrong way of the freeway,' and I'm thinking to myself, 'This is not possible, right?'"

Dear reader, it was.

The "American Idol" judge joked that now, all he wants is "to find out is who's gonna pay me back for all that medication I took?" He added, "Someone said to me, 'How did you make it through all of this?’ and I said, 'I was somewhere between meditation and medication.’"

Despite their partying tendencies, Richie admitted that all three women -- who he's since dubbed the "biddy committee" -- have become well adjusted, responsible people who are great mothers and wives to their families. "It turned out perfectly, I don't know," he added.

"We turned out okay," the "50 First Dates" star quipped.

Now that Paris, Nicole and Drew are all grown with families of their own, Lionel joked that he’s more than ready for the trio to get "a little bit of parental payback."

Back in 2010, Nicole tied the knot to her husband Joel Madden and the couple have since welcomed two children, Harlow, 15, and Sparrow, 13. Barrymore herself shares kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Hilton recently welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate in January.