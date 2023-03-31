Ted Lasso's Kola Bokinni Talks 'Rollercoaster' Season 3, Recalls Final Day of Filming (Exclusive)

Apple TV+

The British actor -- who plays AFC Richmond Captain Isaac McAdoo -- also shares what he'll miss most, why he believes the series has impacted so many and his thoughts on those Ted-Rebecca shippers.

For now, the British actor says he's focusing on living in the moment, which is one of the life lessons he learned from Ted Lasso -- the now-beloved character, portrayed by co-creator Jason Sudeikis, known for his optimism, compassion and hilarious one-liners.

In an interview with TooFab, Bokinni -- who plays AFC Richmond Captain Isaac McAdoo -- opened up about filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ sports comedy series, while also reflecting on his overall experience being a part of the show.

Season 3 -- which will consist of 12 episodes -- finds AFC Richmond with the odds against them, as pundits and fans put them in last place. According to Bokinni, Season 3 is a "bit of a rollercoaster," with Isaac, in particular, facing "a lot of trials" and "tribulations" of his own.

Although Apple has yet to confirm that Season 3 is the final season, Sudeikis previously shared that the third season will be the end of this current story. While speaking with TooFab, Bokinni recalled the final day of filming "Ted Lasso," sharing that he "didn't really know how to react" at the time and is "still digesting."

The star said it "hasn't really dawned" on him yet as he noted that he still frequently sees his cast members and has been doing press for the new season, which premiered earlier this month. For the moment, Bokinni said he's taking it day by day and is interested in seeing how fans will react to Season 3. But if the past -- and the season so far -- is any indication, viewers and critics alike are going to eat up this season like Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) loves Ted's homemade biscuits.

The first season of "Ted Lasso" was released in 2020 during the pandemic -- and quickly created a large fan base, with viewers worldwide falling in love with the series. Among the several reasons Bokinni believes the show has impacted so many is the fact that it came at a time when "everyone really needed it," calling "Ted Lasso" a "light in the dark" and a "silver lining."

Meanwhile, in Bokinni's wide-ranging interview with TooFab, he also shared what he'll miss most about the series, who is the most like their character, his thoughts on those Ted-Rebecca shippers and much more.

Check out the video interview, above, and read on for the full Q&A:

We are a few episodes into Season 3. What can we expect for the rest of the season? What can you tell us about where we see Isaac and AFC Richmond go?

The rest of the season, I can tell you it's going to be a bit of a rollercoaster. Isaac is gonna be a lot of trials, a lot of tribulations. Hopefully, fans are going to love it as much as they enjoyed Season 1 and Season 2. Because it would be a big shame if they didn't. Also, the team is obviously going to try their best. Everyone is touting them and telling them they're going to finish dead last, which is not great, but hopefully, that is not the case. And we will see. It's going to be a lot surrounding the team, as usual ... hopefully, everyone really enjoys it.

"Ted Lasso" has become such a comfort show and positive light for so many people, and is obviously very successful. In your opinion, why do you think the show has touched so many people, and created such a large fan base?

I'm speaking as myself here because I'm also a fan of the show, even though I'm on the show. It came at a time when everyone really needed it and everyone was going through a hard time. The show was like a little silver lining, a light in the dark. I don't want to sound too corny. But it's very relatable, and it also deals with issues that every one of us, myself included, has dealt with at one point in my life. I dealt with career stuff, where you're like I don't want to do this anymore -- I mean I'm an actor. Stuff like family stuff, and anxiety. All this stuff, which is a really hard subject. Especially for a comedy. Kind of breaking the norm here. Comedies are just like -- you tell some jokes for half an hour, and that's it, we're on in the background. That's the way I watch most of the comedies that I watch. But "Ted Lasso" makes you stop what you're doing and go to your couch and really digest it.

You mentioned the way that the show depicts mental health. Ted's first panic attack was depicted so accurately.

It's kind of like the thing where you see actors in the movies when they're playing drunk. And it's like no, that's not really a drunk person. ... Panic attacks can come in many, many ways, 'cause everyone is different. Every one of us digest things [differently] and things happen to us in different ways. I myself have suffered from anxiety in the past, and it was really brilliantly played by Jason. It's almost like I felt the pressure with him. That's what you want to do as an actor, you want to take the audience with you on a journey. You want them to feel like you're in this world, and I was definitely a bit short of breath when he was doing it.

One can only assume that you and the cast have so much fun on and off set. Who is most like their character?

It's not Brett [Goldstein]. It's not Phil [Dunster]. You know, Stephen [Manas], who plays Richard, is exactly like his character. Such a lady's man. I mean, he is French, you know? He is exactly like Richard -- that was spot-on casting. I could say Cristo [Fernandez], but no one can be Dani Rojas 24 hours a day. I don't think Dani Rojas can be Dani Rojas 24 hours a day. I know there's something else to it when he goes home. We explored that in Season 2, to be honest. We learn more about Dani Rojas every day. But Richard, that plays Stephen, is exactly like his character.

Who is most likely to break character during a scene?

The person to break character is definitely Brett Goldstein. 100%. So many times where he's just started laughing in the scene and everyone is like, "Oh, god." He's like, "I can't help it!" He's such a lovely person, and he's playing this big, strong, [grumbles]. It's really fun to watch someone metamorph almost into Roy Kent. It's really lovely. He does hold up days sometimes.

What do you love most about working with such an amazing cast? Does it really feel like you guys are a team?

Yeah, to be honest with you, it's been a long time. It's been a long time that we've been doing this, and it almost comes like second nature. You know when you're inside of it, you don't realize how amazing it is until you step back and you're like, "Oh my god, that was such a special time." I'm not saying that I haven't realized that this is an amazing situation, an amazing group of people who are dedicated to one thing, etcetera, etcetera. It's that saying: "You don't know what you have until it's gone." It's not gone, so I can't say that but ... you step back. And thinking of times that we had, and in the moment, you necessarily wouldn't appreciate it. Later on, when you've had time to digest it, and think about it and you can go, "Wow, that was going to be one of the moments of my life." That's kind of where I am right now. Just learning to appreciate the moment.

Some fans ship Ted and Rebecca, while others still seem to be holding out hope for Rebecca and Sam to get back together. Who did you ship?

Personally, the Rebecca and Sam was a shock. TedBecca ... would make a lot more sense. In the general theme, if we're talking about the real world and real life, talking about a coach that comes to England that gets divorced, that is hurting, and a woman on the team that is newly divorced and they're working together every single day in the workplace, and they're talking every single morning. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to be like, "Something might happen there." And the fact that they kind of work off of each other, you know he soaks it up, and she gives it. If "Ted Lasso" was the show that gave you what you expected, then by all means TedBecca. But it doesn't, so I don't know.

Season 3 is said to be the final season or at least the end of this story, per Jason Sudeikis. What was the last day of filming Season 3 like? Was it sad? More bittersweet? Has it not hit you yet?

The last day -- there's actually videos, we actually went a bit nuts. It was a bit mad because we filmed that day and then it was the last scene, and everyone was in the dressing room, and it was a lot of people. And it was weird because we've been doing it for so long, and then they were like, "That's it." And they brought out the beers and snacks, and everyone was drinking and talking. Everyone was like, "Really?" It was one of those moments where I didn't really know how to react. I hadn't really thought about it much, I was too concentrated on trying to do a good performance. ... So maybe I'm still digesting. Because obviously, I still them. We're doing press, and it hasn't really dawned on me that it's actually ended because in my head, you know, seeing everybody doing interviews ... It's a weird moment because I see them all the time. It's almost like we're still filming.

And then you're going to likely have the awards season circuit ...

Fingers crossed. That's what you want, you want everyone to like it. ... I'm taking it day by day and seeing how people like it. And from the reaction online [about] the first three episodes, they really like it, and I'm really, really glad.

Whether or not it is the end, what will you miss the most about "Ted Lasso?" About being a part of this show? Will you take any life lessons or Ted-isms with you?

I have far more patience now. Also, on top of that, I like to enjoy the moment. There's a couple of times in the locker room when Ted has a speech, and he's like, "Look around. Look at each other. Look at your teammates and enjoy this." ... I'm sure he did a better speech than that, but I'm just really trying to enjoy the moment. I believe that sometimes we lose sight of that. We're always worried about what's next and the future and what's going to happen tomorrow when really ... like a plant, you look after the plant today, the plant is going to grow tomorrow. Tomorrow will get sorted if you look after today. That's the lesson that I've got from it is to be in the moment.

New episodes of "Ted Lasso" drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.