Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Says She Was Hit By Someone 'Driving Under the Influence' On Her Way to Set

Getty

"The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle,'" the actress said of filming this week's episode.

Raegan Revord is revealing why filming the latest episode of "Young Sheldon" was particularly difficult.

The 15-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about how she and her mother were once involved in a car accident that had lasting impacts on her mental and physical health.

"Tonight's episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally," Revord began in her caption. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence."

Following the incident, the "I See You" star claimed that she suffered from panic attacks and post traumatic stress for weeks until she was able to overcome her difficulties with the support of her cast and crew.

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," Revord continued. "They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first."

Though the accident was traumatic, the young actress still looked forward to filming the episode after she read the script and discovered she would be filming with her friend and co-star Mckenna Grace.

"When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)," Raegan concluded.