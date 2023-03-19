10 Actors Who Don't Like Their Most Famous Character

Getty

When actors accept a role, it's usually because they’re a big fan of the script -- but that doesn't always mean that they like the character they're portraying! Sometimes actors sign on for a flick knowing that they don't quite agree with the things that their character says or does. Whether it was because the role challenged their acting skills or it was just a good opportunity, these actors ended up becoming famous because of characters they really didn't like.

Find out why these stars don't like their most notable characters…

Robert Pattinson hasn't been shy about how he feels about the "Twilight" franchise and his character Edward Cullen. In fact, Robert openly admitted that he would probably "mindlessly hate" the films if he wasn't in them. As for Edward, Robert says he sees him as a person who takes advantage of the power imbalance between himself and Bella.

"Girls often say that Edward's 'sooo perfect,' but he's no. I do not like people who try to exert control in a relationship, when there is an imbalance. This is very wrong and very strange," said during an 2011 Q&A session with fans.

Blake Lively played Serena Van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl" for six seasons but says the role ended up being "personally compromising." She explained that her character did some terrible things throughout the show and she wishes she could have put a "better message out there."

"I would not be proud to be the person who gave someone the cocaine that made them overdose and then shot someone and slept with someone else's boyfriend," Blake said.

When Jamie Dornan signed on for the "50 Shades of Grey" films, he knew he'd be portraying a character that definitely wasn't similar to himself. In fact, he says he definitely wouldn't even be friends with a person like Christian.

"[He's] not the sort of bloke I'd get along with," Jamie told GQ Australia. "All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh -- I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates."

Evangeline Lilly played Kate Austen on 'Lost" from 2004 to 2010 and she says that over time, her character became increasingly unlikable. While at first, she was "cool," Evangeline admits Kate became "obnoxious," and she didn't like her storyline.

"I always thought she was obnoxious. I mean, not at the beginning. At the beginning, she was kind of cool, and then as the show went on, I felt like she became more and more predictable and obnoxious," she explained on "The LOST Boys" podcast. "I felt that my character went from being autonomous -- really having her own story, and her own journey, and her own agendas -- to chasing two men around the island, and that irritated the s--- out of me."

After Daniel Craig starred as James Bond in several different films, he was completely over the role. He explained that he felt that he was so different from Bond and it got to a point where it was exhausting to have to have to be smooth and smart at all times.

"All I want to do is move on...The best acting is when you're not concerned about the surface," he told Time Out. "Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you're looking. It's a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important, but as an actor I don't want to give a f--- about what I look like."

Penn Badgley's role as Joe Goldberg on "You" may have gained him a lot of fans but he's actually "repulsed" by the character. He says he finds it hard to believe that anyone can like a character who is a stalker and murderer.

"I feel that people are somehow responding to this show in a way that surprises me," he told Collider. "I've been really repulsed by certain parts of Joe, and it's weird to play somebody that you actually feel that way about. It's a challenge."

For many years, Christopher Plummer expressed his disdain for his role in "The Sound of Music." While he came around to enjoying the film in the final years of his life, Christopher had previously been adamant about not liking his role as Captain Georg von Trapp.

"I was a bit bored with the character. Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean it can't appeal to every person in the world. It's not my cup of tea" he told The Boston Globe.

Following the release of "Knocked Up" in 2007, Katherine Heigl revealed that she actually didn't really like the movie or her character Alison. She even went on to call the film sexist -- and actually ended up facing a lot of backlash in Hollywood for her negative comments.

"I had a hard time with [the film], on some days. I'm playing such a bitch. Why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie," Katherine told Vanity Fair.

Allison Williams played Marnie on "Girls" for six seasons, but she admits there were moments when she couldn't stand the character. She says she disagrees with some of her decisions but had to put that out of her mind to play Marnie.

"Marnie would drive me crazy if we were friends in real life, but I have to put that out of my head in order to play her," Allison told Buzzfeed.

Andrew Lincoln's role as Mark in "Love, Actually" has gone down in history thanks to his iconic scene professing his feelings to Juliet via posterboard. But Andrew admits he actually had some initial hesitations about his character doing that scene.