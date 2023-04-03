Boy Meets World Cast Reunites for William Daniels' 96th Birthday

Everett Collection/Instagram

Topanga, Eric, Shawn, Mr. Turner and Angela all reunited for Mr. Feeny's big day.

William Daniels' just turned 96 and spent his special day with a handful of his former "Boy Meets World" costars.

In photos obtained by People, the actor -- who starred as Mr. Feeny -- was surrounded by Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle during a birthday dinner while the gang was in Chicago together for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A second photo shows the foursome was also joined by former costars Trina McGee and Anthony Tyler Quin, who played Angela and Mr. Turner, respectively, on the TGIF staple ... as well as Daniels' wife, Bonnie Bartlett.

Notably missing from the cast, however, was Ben Savage -- who recently announced that he is running for Congress.

"I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues," Savage said in his announcement.

Daniel's wife made headlines earlier this year when she spoke about their nearly-72-year marriage in while promoting her memoir, "Middle of the Rainbow." In the Book, Bartlett spoke about the time she and Daniels tried having an open marriage.

However, it turned out that neither of them were emotionally prepared or capable of handling the complexities of multiple relationships. "It was a time when people were doing that," she wrote per Fox News, referring to what she described as "a little bit of an open marriage at first."

"That was very painful ... That didn't work well," she recalled. "There was a lot of pain connected with any transgression, with any extramarital thing. It was very painful for the both of us."