Kelly Ripa Jokes She Won't 'Bang' Mark Consuelous After Amy Robach-TJ Holmes Affair

Ripa told Andy Cohen she's taking a chastity vow "because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are apparently taking a few precautionary measures!

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the 52-year-old morning show host joked she and her husband "have taken a vow of chastity" ahead of Consuelos' new role to replace Ryan Seacrest as co-host of the daytime talk show.

While discussing Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes and their secret love affair that led them to be cut from the program, Ripa playfully claimed that she and Consuelos were swearing off sex now that they're working together.

Host Andy Cohen admitted he thought ABC should have kept Robach and Holmes in order to make a more "compelling" show. While Ripa agreed with his sentiments, she jokingly promised viewers there would be no funny business, "because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side."

The "Livewire: Long-Winded Short Stories" author quipped, "So we promise, no banging on the side."

Back in December, ABC announced they would be removing Holmes and Robach from their positions following a thorough investigation into their relationship.

At the time, the network released a statement that read, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

In February, Seacrest revealed he would be leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after serving as co-host for four years.

Following his exit, the show will be rebranded "Live with Kelly and Mark," with Consuelos taking over as Seacrest's full-time, permanent replacement. The “Riverdale” star is scheduled to begin on April 17, while the “American Idol” host's last day will be on April 14.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."