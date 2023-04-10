Kristen Stewart Receives Sweet Birthday Tribute From Fiancee Dylan Meyer: 'My Favorite Shrimp'

Getty

"I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings," the "Moxie" writer gushed.

Dylan Meyer made sure fiancée Kristen Stewart was feeling the love on her birthday.

On April 9, the screenwriter took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute in celebration of the "Spencer" actress' 33rd birthday.

"Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday!" Meyer wrote alongside a photo of Stewart holding a glass of champagne with a dog in her lap. "Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA."

"Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power," she gushed over her intended. "I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love."

"Some might say that's too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much," Dylan concluded.

Stewart and Meyer were first romantically linked back in August 2019, before getting engaged in November 2021.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in March 2022, the "Twilight" actress gave fans an update on wedding planning.

Kristen admitted that while she'd been "dreaming" about her upcoming ceremony, she'd been too busy to begin any official planning though she is dead set on one detail: Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony.

"I think he's totally down because I have heard now through the grapevine, he's like followed up a couple times!" she laughed at the time. "I'm trying to win an Oscar now. I'm kidding. I'm so busy, I'm not planning my wedding. I've done a little bit of dreaming, but I haven't planned anything."