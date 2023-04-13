Sister Wives' Christine Brown is Engaged to David Woolley

Instagram

Before finding love with her new fiancé, Christine had been married to polygamist Kody Brown for over 25 years -- they split in November 2021

Christine Brown is engaged!

The "Sister Wives" star revealed she was proposed to by her boyfriend David Woolley in Utah this month.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," the reality star said per TLC. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," Brown added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Christine first introduced Woolley to fans earlier this year in a cute post to Instagram on Valentine's Day.

Christine and polygamist Kody Brown announced they were parting ways after 27 years together in November 2021.