Ariana Madix's Best Friend Slams Tom Sandoval For Cancer Joke: 'You Are Scum'

Instagram/Getty

"My blood is boiling, what a f–king coward, how dare he?" the screenwriter seethed.

Ariana Madix's BFF, Jared Lipscomb, is calling out Tom Sandoval for making a joke referencing cancer treatments during his interview with Howie Mandel earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star appeared on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" for his first interview since the "Scandoval" news broke. Last month, the TomTom co-owner and Madix called their nine-year relationship quits after she discovered his months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Mandel shared words of encouragement with Sandoval who joked, "Like radiation." Immediately after, the reality star realized his faux pas and attempted to rectify his actions by calling it a "bad joke."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a video posted to Instagram, Lipscomb -- who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia back in 2019 -- called the Bravolebrity "scum" over his insensitive comments as a person living with cancer.

"My blood is boiling, what a f–king coward, how dare he?" the screenwriter seethed. "I don't care if it's a joke in poor taste. F–k you. You are weak to compare what people go through in radiation during treatment … you are scum."

Lipscomb said he's been through 12 rounds of chemotherapy radiation and confessed there were moments he "thought that was going to kill me."

"I am so disgusted by this video and his little quip … I can't even believe I considered you a friend. F–k you," he added.

The makeup artist explained that he's diverted his energy to focusing on his "amazing friend [Madix] who has been by my side along with so many other friends during my cancer journey" but felt the need to address matters following Sandoval’s appearance.

Jared has appeared on "Vanderpump Rules" for a number of episodes and alleged the restaurateur only showed support or sympathy towards his cancer diagnosis when cameras were around.

"The only two times this f–ker showed up was when there was [sic] cameras around," he claimed as he concluded the video with a middle finger for Sandoval.