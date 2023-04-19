Charlie Sheen Reuniting with Two And A Half Men Creator for HBO Max Series

Getty

Not even Tiger Blood can keep these two men apart!

Legendary TV producer Chuck Lorre is betting on Charlie Sheen again with his new HBO Max series, "How to Be a Bookie."

Sources close to the production told Deadline Sheen has been tapped for a recurring role in the series -- which will star Sebastian Maniscalco. Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max (soon to be renamed just Max in May) declined to comment on the news.

Sheen worked with Lorre famously -- and then infamously -- on the CBS mega-hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men." The partnership was at first fruitful, with Sheen earning multiple Emmys noms during his tenure, until the eighth season when the Hollywood actor had a series of meltdowns in 2011.

Drug issues, bizarre interviews about "tiger blood," and Sheen making very public and very disparaging remarks about Lorre resulted in the actor being fired from the show, which swiftly manifested a $100 million lawsuit against the TV producer and WBTV. The suit was eventually settled. Following the lawsuit, Sheen took ownership over what happened and vowed to make amends with Lorre, which clearly he seems to have done.

"How to Be a Bookie" has an eight episode order under Lorre's existing deal with WBTV, the show is co-created by Nick Bakay.

Maniscalco will star as a "veteran bookie who struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low."