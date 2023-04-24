Andy Cohen Lost His 'S---' on Teresa Guidice During RHONJ Reunion

Getty

The Bravo star admitted he found the entire experience "monumental and upsetting" -- and spilled on the "hate" between Melissa and Teresa.

Andy Cohen was on the verge of walking out after a heated conversation with Teresa Giudice while filming the upcoming "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion.

During an episode of his SiriusXM show "Andy Cohen Live" on Monday, the 54-year-old Bravo mogul revealed he lost it after getting "annoyed" with the 50-year-old reality star in a way he's never felt before.

"There was a moment where I turned to Teresa – I apologized to her later – I didn't yell at her – but I think I lost my s--- with her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," Cohen explained, adding. "I almost walked off at one point."

According to the "Watch What Happens Live" host, the intense interaction involved matters that "maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler." Cohen is a single father to son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 11 months.

Though he refrained from giving away any specific details about the upcoming reunion special, the television personality claimed he also struggled to control the heated arguments between Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

"The level of – I won't even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it's, I mean the gloves are off. I've never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth," he continued, saying "neither wanted the either to have the last word in any petty fight."

Cohen admitted he found the entire filming experience "monumental and upsetting."

He also shared that the feuding family members "didn't spend a ton of time rehashing" old drama and teased a "ton of new allegations" and "new material to get into."

While Guidice and her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa have maintained a rocky relationship over the years, the latest blow to their family ties happened when the Gorgas skipped out on Teresa's August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.