Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary After Baby's Birth: 'Eternally Grateful'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are marking another relationship milestone!

The 37-year-old "Big Bang Theory" alum took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the couple's one-year anniversary. In her tribute post, Cuoco shared a selfie of the couple at the beginning of their relationship and followed up with a photo of them posing with their newborn daughter in the next slide.

"How it started ▶️ how it's going!" the actress wrote in her caption. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!"

On his own page, Pelphrey, 40, also shared a heartfelt series of images of the pair over the course of their relationship. One of the pictures included the two holding respective "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs while kissing, while another featured the family cuddling with their newborn and the dog.

"Happy One Year bud … best year ever," the “Ozark" star captioned the post. "Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣"

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child -- a baby girl, whom they named Matilda -- on Thursday, March 30. At the time, Cuoco and Pelphrey both revealed the exciting news to their Instagram accounts, sharing sweet photos with their new bundle of joy.

"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco began in the caption of her post. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗," she continued, before concluding her post with a message for Pelphrey," writing, "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗."

Meanwhile, Pelphrey gushed over the baby girl in his post. Like Cuoco, the actor called Matilda a "miracle."

Pelphrey began the caption of his post with a quote from the poet, Rumi, which read: "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."

He added, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30."