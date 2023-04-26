Jonas Brothers & James Corden Throw Dream Wedding for Late Late Show Couple

CBS

The couple first met back in 2015 as total strangers in a rare segment titled "Sidewalk Soulmates" on the late night show

James Corden is celebrating his last week on "The Late Late Show" with a wedding!

Back in 2015, two strangers Daniel and Evelyn met and had their first date in a rare segment titled "Sidewalk Soulmates" on the late night show. The couple eventually got engaged and began planning their dream wedding for March 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic dashed their hopes for a magical ceremony.

With the 44-year-old comedian wrapping up his stint on late night television, Corden invited the couple back on the show and dedicated a chunk of time to celebrate the love birds by calling in a few celebrity favors for their third wedding anniversary.

"You never had your big dream wedding reception," the "Peter Rabbit" star said after revealing producers had been checking in with the couple over the years. "Why don't we at The Late Late Show try and throw you a wedding reception in three minutes right here, right now."

The set quickly transformed into a dreamy wedding reception, complete pink flower arrangements, a two tiered wedding cake, champagne and a dedicated seat for the couple to take it all in.

As their families couldn't make it for the impromptu wedding, Corden invited the Jonas Brothers to the stage to stand in as Daniel’s groomsmen and each of the brothers honored the couple with a short toast

"Eveyln we have loved you since the moment we met you," Kevin Jonas said in his toast, joking. "So like 25 seconds ago."

"Daniel, you've always been my favorite brother. Mainly because I don’t have to share a dime with you," Nick Jonas quipped.

"Handsome, hilarious, loyal, caring, total catch," Joe Jonas gushed. "But enough about me, tonight is about Daniel!"

"Congratulations to the two of you! Remember if you ever break up, you can always reunite for an album and go on tour," Nick joked, referencing the Jonas Brothers' hiatus. "It worked pretty good for us."

Corden then gifted Daniel and Evelyn with a roundtrip ticket to any honeymoon destination of their choosing. The late night host concluded the festivities by giving the couple the first dance they rightly deserved.

"We were hoping to dance to Norah Jones," Evelyn said of their initial wedding plans.