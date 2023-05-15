Andy Cohen Says His Son Has Been Asking For Another Dad

Getty

"My son has excellent gaydar, what can I say?"

Andy Cohen's son wants him back on the dating scene!

In an interview with People, the 54-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" host said his son, Ben has been requesting he find a partner so he can have another dad.

"[Ben] says to me, 'I want another daddy,'" Cohen laughed, sharing he tells the four-year-old, "'Well, maybe I'll fall in love one day, and you will have another daddy.'"

He continued, "But it's so great. It's great for my sense of community of having other gay dads around for Ben to see that we all make families."

The Bravo mogul confessed he was surprised by Ben’s request for another dad instead of a mother.

"I was surprised when he said, 'I want another dad,'" Cohen explained. "I was like, 'Isn't that interesting that he knew that it would be another dad?' and that he didn't say, 'I want a mom. I want you to get a mom.'"

According to the television personality, his toddler is aware that not every family looks the same.

"He knows that some kids have one dad, some kids have two dads, some kids have two moms. Some kids have a mom and a dad," he continued. "He knows the whole spectrum."

In addition to Ben, Andy is also dad to his 1-year-old daughter Lucy.

Last week, the "Real Housewives" aficionado revealed he was the only parent who was both gay and single at Ben's school while promoting his new book "The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up" with Anderson Cooper for 92NY.

"I'm the only gay parent at Ben's nursery school and the only single parent, which is amazing, and I'm so grateful for our friendship because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben's other friend, Adrian, has two dads," Cohen said, referring to the CNN anchor’s children with his partner.