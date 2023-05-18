Rachel Bilson 'Baffled', Lost Job Over Sex Comments

Getty

Rachel Bilson is defending herself and her comments on sex.

During an episode of her Broad Ideas Podcast, the 41-year-old "O.C." alum revealed she lost a job over her candid comments on sex. Nearly two weeks ago on the "Women On Top" podcast, Bilson opened up about her favorite and least favorite sex positions, claiming she likes to be "manhandled."

"It's been an interesting week guys," she explained. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said."

She continued, "A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast. I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex."

"The Hart of Dixie" actress admitted she was "baffled" about how her professional endeavors have been affected by her openness to discuss her sexuality.

"A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," Bilson continued. "First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f--king get manhandled.' Basically, it's like, okay give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever."

"I've been floored honestly," she added, "Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks."

Though she acknowledges her comments could have been delivered better, Rachel said she doesn't regret sharing her sentiments on sex.

"I haven't said anything inappropriate," she continued. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."

Back in March, Bilson revealed that she didn't have her first orgasm from sex until she was 38 on an episode of "Broad Ideas."

While she could reach climax on her own, the actress claimed she was never able to get there with a partner until a few years ago.