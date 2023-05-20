Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Parenting Challenges

Instagram

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep," said the reality star, who shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is getting real about being a mom of four.

In a preview clip for an upcoming episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, which was published by People on Saturday, the 42-year-old reality star detailed the challenges she's experienced while parenting her four children.

Kim -- who shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West -- described parenting as "really f---ing hard," admitting that there are even nights she cries herself to sleep.

"What was your vision like for what you thought parenting was gonna be like versus what it actually is?" Jay, 35, asked at the beginning of the clip, to which Kim replied, "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be, like, a more true statement."

"So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness," she said. "It's the best chaos though."

"The Kardashians" added, "Like, my mornings, you have no idea what's going. It's like, I always have to do one of my daughter's hair -- and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way -- and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

Kim went on to call parenting "the thing that has taught me the most about myself."

"It has been the most challenging thing," she said, adding, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. ... Like, what just happened? You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play good cop and bad cop. So that, like, is definitely a challenge."

The SKIMS founder said the "only way [she] can describe" parenting is that it's "really f---ing hard." However, she noted that it's "the most rewarding job in the entire world."

"There is nothing that can prepare you," Kim explained. "... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared. But, you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.

The Hulu star admitted there are times when she and her kids "are going hour by hour to see if we're gonna survive night by night."

"If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down," she added. "But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated."

Ultimately, Kim said, "There's just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet."

The full "On Purpose" episode drops Monday.