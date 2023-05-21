Ramona Singer Excited for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Retracts 'Loser Legacy' Comment

Getty

"Real Housewives of New York City" alum Ramona Singer had previously said she would not be part of the "Ultimate Girls Trip" spinoff, calling it the "Loser Legacy" because it wouldn't have the most famous franchise stars.

Ramona Singer is carefully walking back her diss of the "Real Housewives" spinoff "Ultimate Girls Trip" ... now that she's going to be a part of it.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum is part of the upcoming fifth season, appropriately subtitled, "RHONY Legacy." Now, Singer has nothing but praise for the whole idea behind this new series, even explaining why she prefers it to the main series.

"We are going to shoot in St. Barts," she said on Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap." "It probably won't air until next year, but it's going to be fabulous."

Apparently, it's all about the commitment and taping schedule. "Doing a whole show again for three months, 20 episodes, is too daunting for me," Singer told the outlet. "But now, just to go on a fabulous trip for one week, it’s like the perfect thing -- it’s fabulous. I thought it was a brilliant idea."

She didn't, however, always "thought it was a brilliant idea." Instead, Singer was once quoted as calling the "UGT" series "The Loser legacy" because, as she put it, they wouldn't include those Housewives who made the franchise famous in the first place.

"I've been there for a long time," Singer said on the "Reality with the King" podcast in October 2022. "But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway. So now, what are you gonna call it? 'The Loser Show'? 'The Loser Legacy'?"

It's worth noting, though, that Singer's comments came during the early talks about the "RHONY Legacy" idea. At that time, it was intended to be a full season, like the other "Housewives" series. The "Legacy" of it all came after it was announced the main "RHONY" series would feature an entirely new cast.

According to Deadline, they'd actually begun work on this original iteration of the project, featuring cast members like Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, and Kelly Bensimon. Reportedly, production stalled over negotiations, and so it transformed into an "Ultimate Girls Trip," instead.

When asked about her initial "loser" comment, Singer said, "That was unfiltered and I spoke without thinking. Nothing Bravo does is a loser. She went on to emphasize, "Bravo has been very good to me and this is a brilliant idea."

"Our best ratings were when we went on these trips to Morocco, or St. Thomas-- wherever we went," she added. "So this is gonna be great."

The finalized cast for "Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" includes Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan, Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, and Kristen Taekman. It is set to begin filming next month, per People, and will air on Peacock.

The last time the "RHONY" cast went to St. Bart's was in Season 5, which is where de Lesseps got friendly with a Johnny Depp-lookalike, triggering hookup rumors. The "pirate" has remained a distant part of the franchise, most recently appearing virtually on "WWHL" in 2020.

In January, de Lesseps told People, "I think we'd all love to see the pirate again, don't you?" Now, it looks like fans will get to see just that, with Singer confirming, "We're going to revisit that famous pirate scene where Luann got busted with a pirate."