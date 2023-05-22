Jude Law's Perfume Smelled Like 'Pus, Blood, Fecal Matter and Sweat' For Latest Role

Getty

"I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful," the actor -- who portrayed Henry VIII in the historical thriller "Firebrand" -- said during the movie's press conference at Cannes Film Festival.

It's safe to say Jude Law was determined to make his portrayal of Henry VIII in the historical thriller, "Firebrand," as accurate as possible -- and we're not talking about costumes.

During Monday's press conference for the movie at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the actor revealed he wore a perfume that smelled like "pus, blood, fecal matter and sweat" to play the famous monarch, who suffered a series of medical ailments later in life, including obesity, leg ulcers, swollen ankles, constipation, and possibly gout.

"I read several interesting accounts that you could smell -- at this period -- you could smell Henry three rooms away because his leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil," Law, 50, said while sitting alongside the film's director Karim Aïnouz and his co-star Alicia Vikander, who plays Katherine Parr, Henry VIII's sixth and final wife. "I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful."

The Oscar nominee continued, adding that he found "a brilliant perfumier" who "makes wonderful scents" but "also makes awful scents." He added, "She somehow managed to come up with this extraordinary variety which was pus, blood, fecal matter and ... sweat.

While Law said he sprayed the perfume "very subtly," he revealed things took a turn for the worse when Aïnouz "got ahold of it."

Aïnouz burst out laughing as Law added, "It became a spray-fest!" Aïnouz also admitted that he would spray the disgusting concoction all over the room when the stars would leave the set to eat.

Vikander and Law also hilariously revealed that they have photos of the crew gagging during filming.

"When [Law] walked on set," Aïnouz added, "it was just horrible."

According to the Cannes Film Festival website, the synopsis for "Firebrand" reads: "In blood-soaked Tudor England, Katherine Parr, the sixth and last wife of King Henry VIII, is named Regent while tyrant Henry is fighting overseas. Katherine has done everything she can to push for a new future based on her radical Protestant beliefs. When an increasingly ailing and paranoid King returns, he turns his fury on the radicals, charging Katherine’s childhood friend with treason and burns her at the stake. Horrified and grieving, but forced to deny it, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival. Conspiracy reverberates through the palace. Everyone holds their breath -- for the queen to slip up, for Henry to take her head like wives before. With the hope for a future free of tyranny at risk, will Katherine submit to the inevitable for the sake of King and country?"