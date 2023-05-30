Pedro Pascal Got Infection From Fans Sticking Thumbs in His Eye Sockets

Getty

"Wow, that's a lot of trust," Succession's Kieran Culkin said after hearing Pascal's wild tale

Pedro Pascal proved he can be a bit reckless when it comes to fulfilling the fantasies of his fans.

The internet's favorite daddy engaged in THR's Actor Roundtable (which you can watch below) alongside Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris.

During the lively chat, Pascal revealed he would allow fans to recreate his famous death sequence on HBO's "Game of Thrones" -- something he would later pay the price for.

"I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes," "The Last of Us" star recalled.

Pascal's Oberyn Martell was a fan-favorite and, like almost every beloved character on the gruesome show, met a gory end. In Season 4 of the fantasy series Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) pulverizes Oberyn's eyeballs in a last minute death match reversal that had many a viewer cursing their TV screen.

"At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I'd let them," Pascal said of allowing fans to place their thumbs into his eyes mimicking The Mountain. "In New York, of all places!"

He then admitted he got "a bit of an eye infection" from those reenactments.

Meanwhile, Culkin, who just wrapped on another HBO sensation "Succession," said in shock, "Wow, that’s a lot of trust."

Pascal previously revealed, while on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," that he had fallen asleep while filming the death scene.

"I got my head crushed in. It was the best part of the day. It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He's over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes. And they've got piping, tubing, through his body into his forearms to his thumbs and just pumping this cool blood. So gentle, like the gentlest guy ever. Felt no pressure at all, and he was so hyper-aware of it. I couldn't even feel his weight on me as he basically straddled me," Pascal recalled.

"There were all of these fleshy bits that they were placing all over my face and pumping blood so that it would pool and spread through the amphitheater for this good wide shot of the two of us from above," he continued.

"And I was dead asleep. Because it was so hot, and this stuff was so cooling to the touch, and you had to be really, really still. That was the most relaxing," he admitted. "And knowing that we'd gotten to the end of this four-day fight that we were shooting out there. It was very cathartic, and I went into the deepest sleep I've been in. I realize now that, because I'm not a very good sleeper, I need to be laid down, with pieces of flesh, gelatinous, cool to the touch, face meat, and pooling blood. And maybe I'll finally get a good f---ing night's sleep!"