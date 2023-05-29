How Twitter Reacted to the Succession Series Finale

HBO

See what fans had to say about the finale's shocking twists and turns, jaw-dropping surprises and gut-wrenching moments.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series finale of "Succession."

It's safe to say the "Succession" series finale was an emotional rollercoaster -- and viewers on Twitter had many thoughts as the Emmy-winning HBO drama came to a heartbreaking conclusion.

After four wild seasons, Sunday night's series finale revealed who ultimately won in the end and what came of Roy family's company, Waystar Royco amid the possible GoJo deal. And it wasn't any of Logan Roy's children -- Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) or Connor (Alan Ruck) -- who came up on top, but it was none other than Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

However, that wasn't even the most surprising moment.

Much of the finale focused on Kendall, Shiv and Roman teaming up to hopefully block Lukas Mattson's (Alexander Skarsgård) GoJo from buying Waystar as the trio prepared for the board's vote. After some back and forth, Shiv and Roman decided to rally behind Kendall and put their support in him becoming CEO of their late father's company, therefore stopping the GoJo deal altogether.

While it seemed that things were finally going to work for the trio, the situation took a shocking turn when it was time for the final vote as Shiv, who was tasked with breaking the tie, suddenly changed her mind.

The moment led to a heated showdown between Kendall, Roman and Shiv, with the latter telling Kendall he can't be CEO because he "killed someone." (Remember all the way back in the Season 1 finale when Kendall was involved in a car accident, which killed a waiter?)

The siblings' fight turned physical, before Shiv ultimately voted for the GoJo deal and sided with Tom. Shiv and Tom's final shot featured the on-again-off-again couple leaving in the car together, with the two awkwardly -- and unaffectionately -- holding hands. As for Roman, he ordered a martini at a bar, and slightly smiled as he seemingly realized he was finally free.

Kendall, meanwhile, was absolutely distraught and devastated over the loss. His final shot -- and the last moment of the entire series -- featured Kendall sitting on a bench as he looked out at the sun setting on the Hudson River.

Check out the tweets below to see what viewers thought of the "Succession" series finale's shocking twists and turns, jaw-dropping surprises and gut-wrenching moments.

Yeah, that was a note-perfect finale. Heartbreaking, searing, hilarious, infuriating, terrifying, and the perfect final statement about a group of deeply damaged people who can't help themselves when even a modicum of power is on the table. Bravo to everyone. #Succession pic.twitter.com/Dqhulkrfrh — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 29, 2023 @blewis1103

me watching the last fifteen minutes of succession pic.twitter.com/bzY9a5W3Zz — alice (@germystrong) May 29, 2023 @germystrong

i am utterly broken for my number one boy, but it makes sense dramaturgically. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/towFWKT7Vj — loose juice (@greenlife497) May 29, 2023 @greenlife497

All of us listening to the Succession theme live for the final time #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/aXrk6Rvp3S — Christian “LegendHasIt” Wisniewski (@TheWiz_PHI) May 29, 2023 @TheWiz_PHI

My final take on #Succession



Tom always knew Kendall couldn’t pull it off. pic.twitter.com/nl0nq7dRyv — Dr. Randy J. Marsh (@WealthyCFO) May 29, 2023 @WealthyCFO

Even when messed up and hard to digest, Shiv Roy made a smart move. Questionable, yes, but her choice. She wasn’t gonna win either way and had to pick up her villain.



Shiv chose to be a Lady Macbeth. Jesse Armstrong, you filthy genius. #SuccessionFinale #Succession pic.twitter.com/ruxmxZ4nC8 — v (@StarcoVision) May 29, 2023 @StarcoVision

that hour and a half of succession pic.twitter.com/E6qOVTpkJ5 — grace (@amandayoungdyke) May 29, 2023 @amandayoungdyke

These last shots of shiv, Roman, and Kendall Roy were so ominously beautifuly done. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong the actors you are and Jesse Armstrong you genius. What a finale. What a series🙌🏽🔥😭 #Succession #SuccessionFinale #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/lWtqRloCSq — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 29, 2023 @giselleb1234

this happiness was so short lived oh im gonna be sick #succession pic.twitter.com/oIb49nmHRW — kie (@criminalplaza) May 29, 2023 @criminalplaza

Karolina and Gerri keeping their jobs that’s the only thing i’ll give Tom props for #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/GH8lAU61Qm — ✰ holly ✰ (@she_is_holly) May 29, 2023 @she_is_holly