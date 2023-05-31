Sherri Shepherd Wig Falls Off in Hilarious Live TV Moment

YouTube / Fox

"The show's gotta go on! The show must go on!" she said before tossing her wig at her producer.

Sherri Shepherd was "so inspired" by a recent viral moment, she recreated it herself ... on live television.

On an episode of her daytime talk show, "Sherri," earlier this week, the comedian shared her thoughts on the viral video of pastor Sarah Jake Roberts, who, during a sermon, removed her wig after it began to slide off -- and continued on.

Like many online, Shepherd praised Roberts, before offering some context about what can go wrong while wearing a wig.

"When you wear wigs, you are trusting the person that put the wig on, that it's going to be secure," Shepherd, 56, explained. "But, the thing about wigs is when it starts sliding ... you can feel it slide. Because you will start out with it down here, and all of a sudden, it just keeps making its way up. Especially if the wig weighs a lot. And all you can do is what Sarah Jakes did, was pull it forward."

"So, she preached for the rest of the show in the wig cap," she continued. "Because there is nothing you can do at that moment. You can't throw down the mic, and walk out and try to fix it. The show must go on. She can't start screaming. Watching her, I was so inspired by Sarah Jakes, because I know how that happens."

The actress added that Roberts "inspired so many people," noting how everyone "jumped up" in response to the wig moment during her speech. Shepherd then leaped out of her chair, with the sudden movement causing her wig to slide off her head.

"The wig came off her hair," she said as her audience cheered. "It came off her hair, and you['re] sitting there, and what you gonna do? The show's gotta go on! The show must go on!"

Shepherd hilariously took her wig and tossed it at her producer. "Take it Jawn!" she said to her EP, who put the wig on top of his own head.