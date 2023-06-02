Why Brooke Shields 'Fought' Against Daughter Grier Pursuing Modeling

Getty

The actress also revealed why she ultimately decided to support her 17-year-old daughter's career aspirations and shared the "rules" she gave Grier about entering the modeling world.

Brooke Shields is opening up about her daughter Grier's desire to become a model.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," the actress shared her thoughts about her 17-year-old daughter following her modeling footsteps, explaining why she initially "fought" against it and what prompted her to ultimately "give in."

"She wants to [be a model], and she's doing little things here and there. She's 17. The rules have changed since I was [a model]," Shields said, adding that she's "so happy" that Grier "has to wait until she's older" because she'll be in the "adult sector."

As for how she feels about her daughter's hope of joining the modeling industry, Shields said, "I fought it for so long. It's such a different industry now than it was."

"She's interested in runway, and that's brutal, and backstage is just brutal," she continued. "I never did runway. I don't think I would have been able to handle it."

"The Blue Lagoon" star said she ultimately decided to support Grier's career ambitions, however, she had some "rules" when it came to her daughter entering the modeling world.

Shields said, "I finally had to sort of give in and say, 'Okay. If you're gonna do this a.) I'm not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You are going to have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable, and you're gonna listen to me. Those are my rules, and you're going to college."

"My mom was my manager, and we were glued at the hip, which probably was how I could survive because you couldn't get to me," Shields added of her late mother, Terri, with whom she had a complicated relationship. "She was such a mama bear and so protective. On the one hand, I was very naive, and on the other, I was just thrown into this crazy world."

The "Endless Love" continued to point out how the modeling industry has changed since she was a teen.

"It's so much faster now," Shields told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "We didn't have social media when I was a model. I wasn't traveling all over to Europe, unless it was for photo shoots. It wasn't to do show after show after show, which is just such a rat race."

"But if that's what she's really passionate about, and she's ridiculously stunning. ... I was like, 'Okay, but you have longevity. You have to have staying power,'" she added.