Brooke Shields Claims Andre Agassi Refused to Edit 'Many' Errors About Their Relationship In His Memoir

Instagram

"I got duped in a big way," joked the actress, who was married to the retired tennis player from 1997 to 1999.

Brooke Shields is opening up about how she attempted to contribute to her ex-husband Andre Agassi's 2009 memoir, "Open," -- and why it ultimately backfired.

During a recent appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the actress -- who has been promoting her new Hulu documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" -- claimed Agassi and his team reached out to her years after their 1999 divorce so she could sign off on some of the stories involving her in his book.

However, "The Blue Lagoon" star said the retired tennis player didn't end up using any of her notes.

"He asked me to read all the parts I was in, and I thought that was very generous. So I spent five hours with his ghostwriter," Shields, 57, told Maron. "I made sure he knew that I penned my own books -- I threw that in there."

"He said, 'I don't remember dates, but you have diaries, and you have all this stuff, so please help fix the things I don't remember,'" she continued. "And I said, 'Okay.'"

Shields said there were "many" errors, adding that "everything was just off." However, despite the many apparent inaccuracies, Shields claimed her ex didn't ultimately make her suggested changes.

She recalled, "I got a letter -- a typed letter -- about a month later saying, 'Thank you so much for your time. Unfortunately, I couldn't change any of the things that you corrected because that's not how I remember it, and it is my book.' And I was like, 'What?!'"

The "There Was a Little Girl" author said she reached out to her editor, who told her that it was the "oldest trick in the book."

"When you go to press, you can say, 'Oh yes, I gave it to her to read,'" Shields told Maron. "And that indicates that I signed off on it, which of course, I didn't." When Maron joked that Shields got "duped," she replied with a laugh, "I got duped in a big way."

TooFab has reached out to Agassi's reps for comment.

Meanwhile, earlier in the conversation, Shields looked back at her marriage to Agassi.

"I married a very controlling person," she said. "I married an industry. I married a conglomerate. I could disappear in it, and I loved it, and I needed it. I needed to be able to separate from my mom, and I needed a cushion. He took care of everything."

"All of a sudden, I was safe," she shared, adding that she "laughed a lot" during their relationship.

The "Suddenly Susan" star said because their divorce was "not ugly," she believed they would keep in contact. However, that wasn't the case. "That's not the kind of person he is," Shields said. "When you're out, you're out."

Last month, the "Endless Love" actress recalled how her guest role on "Friends" allegedly affected her relationship with Agassi.

Back in 1996, Shields appeared in an episode titled "The One After the Superbowl, Part 1," where she played a woman named Erika who becomes obsessed with Matt LeBlanc's Joey over his gig as Dr. Drake Ramoray on "Days of Our Lives."

In an interview with The New Yorker, Shields said her ex was in the studio audience at the time of filming, as she licked LeBlanc's fingers in a scene. When the former couple got home, she claims the tennis player allegedly smashed his trophies in a fit of rage.

The "Pretty Baby" star went on to say the two had a heated conversation after Agassi allegedly "stormed out" of the studio.

"He said, 'Everybody's making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.' I'm like, 'It's comedy! What is the matter with you?'" Shields said, before reflecting on her ex's struggle with addiction, which he opened up about in his 2009 autobiography. "I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point, so that irrational behavior I'm sure had something to do with that."