Alyssa Farah Griffin Clashes with Sunny Hostin Over Pence During The View Melt Down

Twitter / ABC

"This is absurd," argued Griffin. "This is not what this show is about. This is Barbara Walters' legacy, let a woman speak!"

During Wednesday's episode, Hostin mentioned Griffin's past of working for Donald Trump and his former VP Pence, which kicked off the heated debate between the two hosts.

"What scares me, Alyssa, is that you're incapable of defending a man that you worked for," said Hostin. "I don't need to hear more from Pence, for several reasons."

Griffin served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President during Donald Trump's presidency in 2020. She also worked with Pence's press team from 2017 to 2019.

"You just accused me of something, so why don't you let me actually answer?" countered Griffin. "You're not going to vote for a Republican, ever."

Hostin, however, continued to speak and get her point across.

"No, I'm going to finish what I'm going to say.... the thing about Pence here is, when I lived in Indiana and I went to Notre Dame, he had a terrible approval rating because of the way he treated the AIDS crisis," she argued, which got a reaction from the audience. "Awful. A lot of people died because of him, a lot of people died because of how he handled the COVID crisis."

Griffin was quick to jump in and respond that Hostin "defended Cornel West yesterday, who's destroying our country."

Hostin tried to say that she was "still speaking," before co-host Joy Behar suggested that Hostin not "make it personal," which gave Griffin a chance to jump in.

"Well, Sunny likes to make it personal with me," said Griffin. "Are you going to give me a chance to answer?"

"This is absurd. This is not what this show is about," she continued. "This is Barbara Walters' legacy. Let a woman speak!"

Before full blown chaos ensued, Whoopi Goldberg cut the conversation to a close and suggested that they go to a commercial break to ease the tension.

"Why do I feel like I need to go to break right now? Because I can't hear anybody saying anything. Maybe we just need to figure out how we do this again. Let's have this break and figure out how we're going to make this work," said Goldberg while Hostin and Griffin continued to argue.

"What a disgrace," concluded Griffin.

Watch the full clip of their argument below: