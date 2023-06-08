Why Andy Cohen Thought Raquel Leviss Was Possibly 'Medicated' During Pump Rules Reunion

Getty

Many "Vanderpump Rules" fans voiced their shock and confusion after Raquel Leviss appeared stonefaced and emotionless during the three-part reunion, and now Andy Cohen is weighing in.

While speaking to Variety following part three of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, the Bravo EP revealed he thought Raquel was possibly "medicated" due to her "unemotional" expressions when she was confronted about her affair with Tom Sandoval.

"I was worried for Raquel's mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am," Andy said of Raquel, who checked into a mental health facility in mid-April. "But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was either really medicated or really out of touch with maybe her role in everything."

The Bravolebrity -- who hosted the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion -- brought up a moment from part two, in which Scheana Shay broke down over how the restraining Raquel had filed against her had "taken such a toll" on her. Due to the restraining order, which Raquel later dropped, the two had to be at least 100 yards away during the reunion. While Scheana was with the cast in the studio, Raquel watched from afar in a trailer.

"When Scheana is crying her eyes out and [Raquel] says in the trailer, 'Maybe I should have written her a note' -- I found that very confusing, and it made me think that, maybe, there was something she was missing about what these relationships were," Andy said. "It made me think that, maybe, she didn't think they were as real as the other people thought. I didn’t understand."

Scheana spoke to Variety about Raquel's emotionless reaction during her breakdown, calling it "bizarre."

"For her to sit there and see me sobbing, and to just be buckling her shoe, and watching, blank stare, vacant, like, lights on, no one's home," she explained. "I mean, bizarre, I could have never imagined that reaction because Raquel, who I was friends with, wasn't that person. I felt like she was someone who genuinely cared and could feel emotion."

Scheana later added, "I have been mourning the loss of my friendship with Raquel and asking myself: 'Who the f is Rachel?'" (For those who don't know, Rachel is Raquel's legal name.)

The "Vanderpump Rules" scandal began in March after news broke that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nine years together following the latter's discovery of the former's month-long affair with Raquel.

Production of Season 10 had wrapped last fall, but filming started up again just two days after Ariana found a compromising video of her longtime partner and good friend on his phone in early March. "Vanderpump Rules" chronicled the drama in a bonus finale, titled "#Scandoval." The three-part reunion was shot a few weeks later.

The third and final part of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion aired on Wednesday. It was absolutely as explosive as promised, with Raquel getting obliterated by Ariana, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and James Kennedy. But even that wasn't as shocking as what Raquel said in private six days later when she decided to finally set the record straight while sitting down for her final confessional taping of the season.

In a tear-filled interview, Raquel revealed she and Sandoval weren't being honest during the reunion special about the timeline of their affair, how many times they had sex, and who wanted a "throuple."