Ariana Madix Says Sandoval's Deception Continued After Affair Was Exposed, Reacts to Claims It Was All Fake

Glamour

Madix also reveals why she's saying yes to every possible deal thrown at her, before opening up about her sex life with Tom -- saying, "I am not your Fleshlight."

The "Vanderpump Rules" reunion may be officially wrapped up, but Ariana Madix's publicity blitz continues -- this time with a new Glamour cover story.

The reality TV star has been riding the wave of support ever since her longtime partner Tom Sandoval's affair with former best friend Raquel Leviss was exposed, landing major interviews and a ton of branding deals in the wake of persona heartache.

Speaking with the publication's Perrie Samotin, she explained why she's so open to saying "Yes" to pretty much everything thrown her way so far, saying it stems from her having "no generational wealth in our family."

"I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it," said Madix. "I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to."

Madix found out about the affair after discovering an intimate video of Tom and Ariana on her then-boyfriend's phone -- and, speaking with Glamour, she said Sandoval's deception continued even after she was clued in on everything going on. She claimed he would hide proof of the affair in vault apps on his phone or on his Notes, which were synced to the shared laptop they both use in their home ... which they are still sharing.

"A few weeks after all of this [broke], I was just doing stuff on the laptop -- I bought it, so it's mine now -- and I found all kinds of stuff in the Notes app," she said. "It would be a note labeled 'restaurant,' but then way down at the bottom there's screenshots of text messages and things like that."

She also said he changed his phone password.

Throughout the most recent season and in subsequent interviews since Scandoval broke, Tom has claimed he and Madix had a nearly non-existent sex life ... while she made it clear to him that in order for her to feel like she wanted to have sex, he needed to be more present.

"I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex and that was something that I was deprived of for so long," she told Glamour. "As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That's where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me."

"The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them. I am not your Fleshlight," she added. "I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation."

Speaking with the publication she also shut down any suggestion she threatened suicide if Tom broke up with her, said she never heard from Sandoval's family following the scandal and explained why she would no longer be friends with Tom Schwartz, who she felt was "very instrumental" in the affair.

Lastly, she said she understood why some people would assume Scandoval was an entirely staged situation ... while also making it clear it was not.